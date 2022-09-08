Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are finally back in the U.K. after months of speculations that they would be stepping on Queen Elizabeth's turf again. However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's return had not exactly been what they expected.

On Monday, the former "Suits" actress took centre stage at One Young World Summit at Bridgewater Hall in Manchester, where she spoke in front of 2,000 people about gender equality. While many applauded Meghan Markle for delivering such a powerful message, her critics deemed her address self-serving.

The wife of Prince Harry, during her speech, talked about her experience being young and ambitious while referring to herself as "the girl from 'Suits,'" who eventually earned a "seat at the table" with world leaders and activists. Meghan Markle also mused about how her life drastically changed in recent years and told the audience that they are the future.

Faultfinders were quick to point out that Meghan Markle had made a brief anecdote about a woman other than herself. They even noted that the Duchess of Sussex referenced herself about 54 times during her speech.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, told The Sun, "I can't visualise or comprehend how the 2,000 young people understood a word of what she was talking about. It made no sense. It was all about her and related everything to herself. I don't think she knew what she was talking about. It was just 'me, me, me' and praising herself."

Royal author Phil Dampier also shared his thoughts about Meghan Markle's talk. He claimed that Prince Harry's better half was "using her acting skills" when she told the crowd it was "very nice" to be back in the U.K.

He later told Mail Online, "If she met most members of the public in the UK, she wouldn't get good reception. But on stage with an audience that tends to be on her side, or is inclined to support her, she could get away saying very little and being applauded for it."

The Sussex pair continued their four-day trip with a stop in Germany on Sept. 6 before returning to the U.K. for their final charity events. Meanwhile, Meghan Markle has yet to respond to the criticisms she received about her seven-minute speech at the 2022 One Young World Summit.