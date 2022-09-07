Prince Harry decided to postpone the release of his highly anticipated memoir to 2023 since he was feeling too much pressure about it, a new report claimed.

Sources told Us Weekly, in its latest edition, that Prince Harry got contradicting reviews about his imminent book. The comments allegedly resulted in Meghan Markle's husband having second thoughts about releasing the memoir before the current year ends.

An unnamed insider told the entertainment news outlet, "It was split 50-50. Half thought he went too far with his comments about the royal family. Half thought he was too soft. He ultimately decided to push the release date to 2023."

The publication claimed that the changes in the release schedule have become too difficult for Prince Harry, especially since he is looking at the probable book sales as means to survive and support his luxurious lifestyle with Meghan Markle after he was cut off financially.

The tipster furthered, "Through the legal process, the royal family has been unhappy with the excerpts presented to them for clearance. Harry's stuck between two sides, but he has to do whatever he can. He's been cut off financially, and this is how he has to survive."

Other reports are claiming that Prince Harry's imminent book has actually worsened his spat with Prince William. The husband of Kate Middleton is allegedly not planning to speak with his brother until the release of the tell-all memoir.

Royal biographer Angela Levin told The Sun, "I think it's likely that Catherine and William will try to avoid any contact with Harry and Meghan until they know the contents of Harry's memoirs and their Netflix documentary."

"They have lost their chance of being trusted as the chance is they will use any conversation. It's their own fault for vastly exaggerating and being rude," she went on.

The Mirror also suggested that, aside from Prince William, other members of the royal family are also anxious about what could Prince Harry's book be about. "William is not thought to be alone in having his suspicions roused by the memoir, with other members of The Firm previously said to be nervous about communicating with him [Harry] over what he might leak to the media," the news outlet claimed.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has yet to comment on the reports claiming that he postponed the release of his memoir to 2023 due to the pressure that he currently experiences. So, devoted supporters of Meghan Markle should take all these unverified reports with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.