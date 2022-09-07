Meghan Markle has been struggling in her U.S. life, but she is trying to put on a brave face, a new report claimed.

Sources told Life & Style, in its latest edition, the wife of Prince Harry does not want to admit that she is having a hard time following their infamous "Megxit." Meghan Markle reportedly wants to make the world think that she made the right decision to quit royal life in January 2020.

The former "Suits" star has allegedly realized that money cannot buy happiness. An unnamed insider said, "She's pulled back. There aren't many people Meghan feels she can count on or trust. She'll let people in for a while and then accuse them of being phony and claim they're using her."

It added, "She's ghosted all her friends and is wary about making new ones because she's paranoid they'll gossip. To be honest, people from her inner circle are gossiping because they never see her."

The same tattler suggested that Meghan Markle has been avoiding her friends because she is worried that they would rat her out. The better half of Prince Harry has reportedly become paranoid because she feels she could not trust anyone.

Meghan Markle's fears have reportedly resulted in her opting to stay inside their multi-million dollar worth mansion in Montecito and take care of her "demanding" children with Prince Harry, Archie and Lilibet.

A mole said, "She's running around after them all day, and on top of being a mother, she has a ton of work to do."

Meghan Markle has reportedly become a hands-on mom since the fire incident in South Africa that almost took Archie's life. However, Prince Harry allegedly does not understand the current approach and thinks that the former actress is overreacting.

The insider shared, "Harry doesn't get it. He wants them to take a hands-on approach with Archie and Lili."

Meghan Markle has yet to comment on the claims that she is leading a lonely life and has been struggling in the U.S. So, devoted supporters of Prince Harry's wife should take all these unverified reports with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.