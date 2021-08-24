Meghan Markle has made subtle changes to her engagement ring since she welcomed Archie in May 2019 and she may do so again now that she has her daughter Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex could update the band with a birthstone of her baby girl, who was born in June this year. Royal commentator Melissa Willets told The Express that the royal could include her daughter's birthstone, a pearl, or alexandrite.

The move would echo the subtle change she made on her engagement ring since she married Prince Harry in May 2018 and gave birth to Archie in May 2019. She had included their birthstones, peridot, emerald, and sapphire, on the underside of the band.

"The trio's birthstones, peridot, emerald, and sapphire, are incorporated on the underside of the band. As for whether or not Meghan will alter her ring now that baby Lilibet Diana is here remains to be seen," Willets said.

Meghan Markle's ring originally featured a yellow gold band, which is popular with many brides. But she opted for a different route with her ring and included diamonds. Willets said the former "Suits" star pumped "up the bling factor on the 6-carat bauble" which is said to be worth a whopping $350,000.

The change was said to be Prince Harry's idea and he even "commissioned a conflict-free diamond eternity band" for his wife to commemorate their first wedding anniversary. She then debuted her new ring at Trooping the Colour in 2019.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the arrival of their daughter Lilibet Diana days after her birth on June 4. It was said that members of the royal family, aside from Queen Elizabeth II, only learned about the baby's arrival along with the general public.

The couple named their daughter after the nickname of the British monarch. They shared that they asked permission from the queen to use her monicker, although palace sources claimed otherwise. They said what happened was more of a "telling" and not "asking."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to share a photo of Lilibet with the public. They have also yet to decide where to have her baptism, with royal watchers debating if they will hold the ceremony in California or in London at Windsor.