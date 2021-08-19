Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are unlikely to return to London for the christening of their daughter Lilibet because they want to avoid royal traditions when it comes to the ceremony.

Royal commentator Patrick Fitzwilliams said the couple wants to be able to have full control over what happens with the baptism, something that they were not able to do with their firstborn Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in July 2019. They received flak when they initially refused to reveal the name of their son's grandparents. They also received criticism when they decided on a private affair instead of giving the public access, as per tradition.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will "do things their own way" and if it means having the ceremony take place at their Montecito mansion, then so be it. After all, Lilibet was born in California. They are also no longer senior royals, which means they are not obligated to share details about their life with the public.

"Harry and Meghan's relations with the British press went badly downhill when Archie was christened in private and the names of the godparents were not released," he told The Express adding, "The Sussexes were emphatic that they intended to do things their own way and so it has proved."

Rumours have it that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are considering going home to London to have Lilibet's christening in Windsor. They want Queen Elizabeth II to witness the ceremony because she was not able to do so during Archie's baptism.

But the royal expert argued that the duchess will likely have her way and have the event at her "home state and with the secrecy but without the controversy that surrounded Archie's christening." This means the British monarch and other members of the royal family have to wait to meet Lilibet. Fitzwilliams said no one has any "idea at all when the Queen and other members of the royal family will meet Lili or when Harry and Meghan will next visit the UK."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to release a photo of Lilibet to the public since her birth on June 4. They have also refrained from sharing pictures of Archie since they gave up their royal titles in March last year.