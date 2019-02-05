Meghan Markle was recently criticized by Piers Morgan over her inspiring messages on banana peels.

During a recent episode of "Good Morning Britain," the host said that Markle's gesture clearly exposed her to mockery. "If you'd been advising Meghan Markle before this, would you have said maybe not bananas?" he said.

Morgan also mocked the Duchess of Sussex by speaking in a high-pitched while asking the same question that Markle asked during her visit to the One25 Charity. Prince Harry's wife asked the staff if they had a Sharpie marker because she wanted to write messages on banana peels.

In addition, Morgan called the move patronizing. He also responded after someone said that supporters used their privilege to help sex workers. He reminded everyone that Markle lives in a palace, which means she couldn't get more privileged than that.

The host's recent criticism of Markle was not the first time that he threw shade at the 37-year-old "Suits" alum. Last year, Morgan also claimed that Markle and Prince Harry will raise their firstborn to be gender-fluid. In addition, he predicted that the royal couple's baby will be born on April Fool's Day.

"The Duchess of Sussex has her baby on April 1, and in a sharp break from royal tradition declares her new arrival is 'gender-fluid' and will be known as both Oprah and Oliver," he said.

Morgan also claimed that the former Hollywood star wouldn't want to be referred to as mom or mother by her child. Rather, Markle would likely prefer to be called co-parent. None of Morgan's claims were confirmed by Markle, Prince Harry or the palace.

Markle and Morgan used to be friends. However, they had a falling out after Markle started dating Prince Harry. Morgan did not score an invite to Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding on May 19, 2018, and this did not sit well with the host.

Morgan accused Markle of abandoning him and her other friends the minute she became linked to a member of the royal family.