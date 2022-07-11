Meghan Markle reportedly had it wrong if she thinks that she is cleared of allegations that she bullied palace aides.

It is said that the Duchess of Sussex feels relieved now that the investigation into the bullying claims has concluded. Buckingham Palace has decided to keep the findings private so the public will never know if the allegations are true or not.

According to a source, the decision has left the former "Suits" star happy because "her name has been cleared." But her defiance in the wake of the probe is believed to be nothing more than a carefully manipulated "spin job" that has left the palace angry.

"Meghan will have you believe what Meghan will have you believe. She wasn't cleared," a palace insider exclusively tells OK! magazine.

"This is just classic spin. Buckingham Palace never said she was cleared. Buckingham Palace said they would not release the findings of the investigation. These are two very different things," the source added.

Another insider previously claimed that Meghan Markle "is happy that her name has been cleared from the defamatory claims." She and Prince Harry are said to be "looking forward to putting the incident behind them and are happily moving on with their lives in Montecito."

Another source expressed confusion as to how the Duchess of Sussex could feel happy not knowing the result of the investigation saying, "It makes no sense." The findings were not made public so this means she has not been cleared of the bullying claims at all. The probe, on the other hand, led to changes in H.R. policies and procedures.

It is believed that Queen Elizabeth II refused to publicise the findings to avoid controversy and any more royal drama. She wants to protect the reputation of Meghan Markle and the monarchy. This means even those who raised concerns about the duchess will not know the result.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl said the monarch "doesn't want any more drama. She just doesn't want any more dirty linens aired in public." Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have yet to comment on Buckingham Palace's decision to bury the bullying report.