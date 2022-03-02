Meghan Markle made a subtle tribute to Princess Diana when she and Prince Harry accepted the President's Award at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, Feb. 26.

The Duchess of Sussex looked stunning in a one-shoulder blue gown which she paired with dainty jewels. Aside from her engagement ring, she wore two gold bracelets. On one arm is her Cartier bracelet and on the other is a bangle that once belonged to the Princess of Wales. The bracelet (see photo) features two large royal blue cabochon sapphires embellished with small diamonds on a yellow gold cuff.

Maxwell Stone's diamond expert Steven Stone told Hello magazine that the stones "look to be around 5ct each." He said the bangle likely costs a fortune because of its size. He estimates its worth to be around £25,000.

Read more Prince Harry 'unhappy' at NAACP Awards with Meghan Markle: report

He said Meghan Markle made the perfect choice to wear the family heirloom because it matched the royal blue of her dress. He explained, "Not only did the cabochon sapphires match Meghan's dress perfectly, they also have a spiritual meaning. Traditionally, it is believed that sapphires have calming properties, promote peace and pristine rest, helping to slow down the mind."

Prince Harry apparently gifted his mother's piece of jewellery to the Duchess of Sussex. She first wore it during their royal tour of Australia in 2018. Princess Diana was also photographed wearing the gold bangle at an event at the Alfred Dunhill shop in Mayfair, on May 25, 1994.

Aside from paying tribute to the late Princess of Wales, the 40-year old also shared her support to the people of colour in the fashion community. Her two-toned dress which features a two-foot train is from New York-based designer Christopher John Rogers, whose other high-profile clients include former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The designer said Meghan Markle contacted him via email a month ago to collaborate on her gown. They then had virtual meetings and he admitted that he was immediately "struck by her warmth" and "her sense of ease and confidence within herself." Meanwhile, Prince Harry also looked dapper at the NAACP Awards in a black tuxedo from English designer Ozwald Boateng.