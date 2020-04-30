Even though Meghan Markle has exited the British royal family officially now, she is still keeping in touch with her royal patronages she worked with when she was a full-time performing royal. Recently, the Duchess of Sussex got in touch with Smart Works, one of the UK charities she served as a royal patron.

The mother-of-one got in touch with the aforementioned charitable organisation on Friday, from her new Los Angeles home and spoke to the team through a Zoom video call. In her motivating video call, she appreciated their "amazing work" during the time of coronavirus crisis and spread some cheer.

Smart Works is a UK-based charity that supports and provides training to unemployed women for job interviews. In January 2019, the duchess became the royal patron of the organisation. She even guest-edited the August 2019's British Vogue feature featuring Smart Works.

The video clip from Meghan's chat session with the team of the organisation was posted on the charity's official Instagram account. During the video chat session, the royal mother spoke to one of the clients of the organisation ahead of her job interview. She wished her good luck and showered her with praises for showing great confidence. Meghan went on to appreciate Smarts Works' incredible work for the community.

"It's been such an honour to meet and learn from so many talented women in the Smart Works network over the years, and recently to see the amazing work they're doing to adapt their programs to the reality of this pandemic," reads Meghan's message as per the organisation.

"Their ability to continue to empower women and help them harness the confidence they need to succeed during this time is inspiring," the duchess added.

According to Harper's Bazaar, the duchess has regularly been checking on her patronages particularly during the time of the pandemic. In addition, she even provided some mentoring sessions to the Smart Works clients.

"The Duchess has been keeping in touch with her Patronages, as well as organizations she is close to, during this crisis to hear how they are operating and continuing to support people at this time. At the end of last month The Duchess was also able to join a mentoring session with one of the Smart Works clients, which is also included in the update," a source told the publication.

Meanwhile, Meghan's work from home attire on the video call was simple yet classy. She wore a maroon sweater and teamed it up with layered gold necklaces. Her Edge of Ember 'charm necklace is inspired by vintage coins found in Asia, while the Visionary Necklace has a blue topaz evil eye. "These modern-day talismans carry icons of good fortune," the site says. The royal mother sported a slick look with her hair pulled back into half up-do.