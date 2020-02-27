Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have attracted mixed reactions to their recent statement about ban on the use of the term "Royal" on the orders of Queen Elizabeth II. Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex seemingly feels that she and her husband Duke of Sussex are being "picked on" ever since they announced their decision to step back from royal duties.

According to Daily Mail, Meghan Markle divulged her thoughts and feelings to her inner circle after Queen Elizabeth II banned them from using the term "royal" in their brand name. This meant that they must give up their well-established label "Sussex Royal." This was followed by a lengthy statement by the Sussexes that was published on their official website. The statement reportedly describes how they are being treated differently by the palace. However, a friend of the duchess claims that Meghan feels that issuing a statement seemed necessary at the time.

"Meghan said that [she and Harry] were left with no choice but to make a public statement," the duchess's friend told the publication. "She said if anyone should feel insulted, it should be them. They never intended to capitalize on the word royal, and to insinuate they were somehow abusing their privileges is absurd," the friend added.

The news comes a day after Prince Harry's arrival at Edinburgh for his final royal engagements before their abdication is put into effect. After Harry was spotted at the Edinburgh airport, many wondered about Meghan's arrival. The friend revealed that the mother-on-one will not be joining the prince in Edinburgh, instead, she will straight head to London.

The couple is expected to start their transition period from Wednesday, April 1, and is determined to "rise above jealousy and pettiness and focus on the good they are creating and on being the best parents to Archie."

"She said she will continue to champion Harry because out of everyone, he has the most integrity and the most loyalty," the friend continued.

Meanwhile, it is said that Meghan believes that the queen must have felt the pressure to make these demands because "because Harry is the Queen's 'favourite and others just can't deal with it."

The Sussexes' statement on Friday provided a detailed "update" about the couple's transition period starting this spring. Meanwhile, some parts of it were allegedly considered rude to the queen and palace. "While there is precedent for other titled members of the Royal Family to seek employment outside of the institution, for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a 12-month review period has been put in place," reads the statement.

Harry and Meghan also reminded the readers that the duke remains sixth in line to the British throne.