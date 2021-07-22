Reports have it that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to have their daughter Lilibet christened at Windsor. But chances of it becoming a completely happy affair are said to be slim because of the couple's alleged feud with the British royals.

Royal commentator Russel Myers weighed in on the consequences if the couple does return to the U.K. for their baby's baptism. He said it may not entirely be a comfortable reunion because tensions still run high within the family.

Speaking to the Today Show Australia, he said "it will be definitely awkward." He explained that the Duchess of Sussex is not exactly what he called "flavour of the month" with members of the Royal Family.

"Certainly, the family have always said they will be much-loved members of the family. However, we're still talking about the fallout of the Oprah Winfrey interview, Emmy or no Emmy nomination," Myers continued referring to the explosive sit-down interview, "Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special," being one of the five nominees under the "Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special" category.

"The tensions are still running very, very high within the family, indeed," he added, and went on to suggest that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to have Lilibet's christening at Windsor to stay royally connected after they stepped back as senior royals in March 2020.

"Looking at the details, it looks as though they do want some continuity for their family life. Of course, their son Archie was christened at Windsor Castle before they jetted off to set up their new life in the United States," he explained.

Myers questioned what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can gain from having Lilibet's christening at Windsor given their current situation. Aside from the duke's reported rift with his brother Prince William and the pending investigation into claims she bullied Kensington Palace aides, they do not seem to have a positive relationship with the royals.

"However, when you're looking at it as well, what do Harry and Meghan have at the moment? They definitely want to keep their royal connection and this will be a sure-fire way to make sure everyone is talking about them in the royal way," he said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly plan to have Lilibet christened at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle. They want to hold the ceremony in the presence of Queen Elizabeth II, who was not able to attend Archie's baptism because of a prior engagement.