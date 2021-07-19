Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are thinking of having their daughter Lilibet Diana's christening back in the U.K. in the presence of Queen Elizabeth II.

A source claimed that the Duke of Sussex already made his "intentions clear" to his family when he returned home for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue on July 1. He reportedly "told several people that they want to have Lili christened at Windsor, just like her brother" Archie.

The insider added that the couple is in no rush to hold Lilibet's christening. "They are happy to wait until circumstances allow." They reportedly also want Queen Elizabeth II to be at the ceremony, which is a far cry from Archie's baptism.

Lilibet's three-year-old brother was also christened in St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle. It was a private affair officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby in 2019. It was held inside the Private Chapel of Windsor Castle, which can only accommodate 30 people.

Archie's baptism only had 25 guests, and they arrived discreetly through a back entrance to the grounds. Queen Elizabeth II was not at the ceremony because she had a scheduled engagement. It was said that the couple failed to check her diary in advance to make sure of her availability at the christening.

An official portrait from the christening which was released to the public showed both the British monarch and Prince Philip missing. Prince Charles, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, and his wife Kate Middleton, featured in the photo.

It is unclear if this time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to make Lilibet's baptism a public affair. According to Daily Mail, they fought backlash with Archie's ceremony because there was no media coverage. They also refused to reveal the names of his godparents, which were eventually announced to the public.

However, given the couple's desire to keep the media away from their children's lives, then it is likely that they will go for another private christening for Lilibet. If they do plan to have it in Windsor, then it would be Meghan Markle's first visit to the U.K. in over a year, since she and Prince Harry stepped back as senior royals in March 2020.