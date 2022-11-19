Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have fallen flat in Hollywood and crushed their golden goose, a new report claimed.

Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that the royal outcasts have burnt every bridge in Tinseltown with their outrageous diva behaviour and over-the-top money demands – and no power players won't even take their calls.

An unnamed insider told the entertainment news outlet, "They're not only desperate to keep big bucks flowing their way but also struggling to stay relevant and powerful in Hollywood. They still have this delusional view of themselves as top-shelf celebrities, even though that's so far from reality it's not funny!"

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly frantically trying to save face with streaming giant Netflix after being paid a staggering $100 million to participate in an upcoming docuseries. However, after months of enduring the petulant royal couple's inflated demands and egos, informants claimed their bosses couldn't wait to be done with them.

An unidentified informant shared, "Execs at Netflix went to bat for the Sussexes thinking it would be ratings gold and salvation for the network, but at this point, the $100 million investment is looking like a giant overpayment. Even monster ratings wouldn't justify that ridiculous outlay – especially considering that Meghan and Harry have also brought a ton of negative publicity with them."

The problem, as per the magazine, is that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are still acting like royalty even after shucking their palace ties and duties. A mole dished, "They're known to be hugely demanding and entitled, insisting that everybody bow to their will and micromanaging everything from the script to the production. They're causing giant rewrite headaches for the folks behind the scenes."

National Enquirer previously reported that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been running out of friends in America for months. Scores of A-listers, including their former pals, the Obamas and the Clooneys, have allegedly turned their backs on the "disappointing" royal couple after a huge backlash over harsh treatment toward the British royal family.

Both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have yet to comment on the claims that they consider themselves top celebs and expect royal treatment in Hollywood. So, devoted followers of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should take all these unverified reports with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.