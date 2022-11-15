Marc Anthony wishes Jennifer Lopez all the happiness in the world, but according to a recent report, he remains wary of Ben Affleck, the man she chose to be her fourth husband.

Sources cited in the most recent issue of National Enquirer said a close friend asserted "mistrusting" Marc Anthony was stunned when Jennifer Lopez reconciled with Ben Affleck nearly two decades after their painful breakup and walked down the aisle with him.

The anonymous insider said, "Marc heard too much about how Ben became moody and out of control for him to think it was great to get back with him all these years later."

The unnamed informant added Marc Anthony is "suspicious" of Ben Affleck and "protective" of Jennifer Lopez and their children. Most, if not all, fans are aware that Marc married Jennifer in June 2004, barely nine months after the "Let's Get Loud" singer cancelled her first wedding date with Ben.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez recently disclosed that her now-husband, Ben Affleck, initiated the rekindling of their relationship.

She told Vogue in her November cover story, published Tuesday, "Obviously, we weren't trying to go out in public. But I never shied away from the fact that for me, I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there. People in my life know that he was a very, very special person in my life. When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real."

Jennifer Lopez also explained that she and Ben Affleck "lost each other" and then "found each other" again. The "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker shared, "Not to discredit anything in between that happened, because all those things were real too. All we've ever wanted was to kind of come to a place of peace in our lives where we really felt that type of love that you feel when you're very young and wonder if you can have that again. Does it exist? Is it real? All those questions that I think everyone has."

She furthered, "You go through all these relationships, and you're searching, and you're connecting, and you're disconnecting with people, and you're like, 'God, is this just what life is? Like a carousel, roller coaster, carnival ride?' And then it settles. But the journey to that is the mystery for everybody."

Jennifer Lopez has yet to comment on the claims that Marc Anthony is "suspicious" of Ben Affleck. So, devoted supporters of the music legends and the "Batman" actor should take all these unverified reports with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.