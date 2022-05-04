Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be looking forward to becoming part-time royals following a series of setbacks with their work in the U.S.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said that the couple is "eager" to return to the U.K. and resume their royal duties, albeit not full-time. She said they could work there for half a year if the royals would allow them.

"I think they would be willing to come back and live there for six months. We see that Prince Harry is not willing to give up Frogmore Cottage," she told The Express.

The ToDiForDaily.com founder added that the 37-year-old has his friends, his life, and his blood family in the U.K. She believes that at some point the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "would be eager to go back and explore that option" to work as part-time royals. However, she does not think that "it's going to be immediately available to them."

"It's been hinted that perhaps this is something they plan to pursue after Prince Charles ascends to the throne and I think that that would be too soon, because there's already a critical tone when it comes to King Charles and I don't think that this would necessarily improve the criticism," Schofield explained.

This is not the first time the subject of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle becoming part-time royals has been brought up. Prior to their exit in January 2020, they reportedly expressed their decision to leave their senior roles but still represent the British monarchy. Queen Elizabeth II did not agree to their terms though as she had wanted them to work full-time.

Schofield's statement about the couple's eagerness to become "part-time" royals comes following a series of setbacks for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the U.S. Netflix axed their "Pearl" animated series, which was one of their projects under their multimillion-dollar deal with the streamer. Likewise, BetterUp, where Prince Harry works as Chief Impact Officer, recently made headlines over pay cuts. The employees are said to be in revolt over the pay changes and some even expressed doubts over the duke's actual role at the Silicon Valley start-up.