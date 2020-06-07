Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly holding meetings to be educated and updated with issues of police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement. It has been revealed that the couple is doing more work behind the scenes.

According to Harper's Bazaar, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Omid Scobie, the royal editor at large are holding important discussions pertaining to Black Lives Matter. According to Scobie: "Both Meghan and Harry have been quietly having meetings behind the scenes with people on all levels to make sure that they are educated and connected to the issues of police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement."

"This is something that is incredibly personal to Meghan, especially given everything she has experienced. And as a couple, it is, of course, very important. They are both feeling it, just like the rest of us," a source told the outlet. "Harry and Meghan have been having private conversations with community leaders and people at every level, to ensure that they understand current events," the source said.

"By speaking to as many people and organisations as possible, it has been a way for them to feel connected to everything that's going on and learn more about the issues surrounding it," the insider added.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex broke her silence earlier this week on the death of African-American man George Floyd in police custody in Minnesota on May 25. She was speaking to the graduating class of Immaculate Heart High in Los Angeles, of which she is an alumnus. In her video message, she admitted the delay in her message, and said felt unsure what was the "right" thing to say about the tragedy and the subsequent anti-racism protests.

Meghan is currently isolating with Harry and their son Archie in Los Angeles where they moved from Canada just before the borders of the two countries were closed.