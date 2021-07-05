Meghan Markle was not present during the unveiling of Princess Diana's Statue at Kensington Palace on July 1. But it is said that she may accompany her husband Prince Harry when he returns to London in September for another memorial for the late royal.

The palace is said to be planning a larger event dedicated to the late Princess of Wales since the unveiling only had a few guests in attendance. They hope to have over 100 guests this time and plan to invite not just family and friends but also charity leaders.

A source claimed that the event in September could pave the way for Princes Harry and William to have that much-talked-about "peace talks." They were reportedly not able to do so last week because the Duke of Sussex jetted off back to California 24 hours after the statue unveiling.

"There were no peace talks and distance remains there. It is a step forward but this was not the time nor the place," a source told The Sun.

Meghan Markle could even return to the U.K. with Prince Harry and attend the memorial, but sources claimed it may be too early for the 39-year old to travel since she only gave birth to her daughter Lilibet on June 4. Regardless, the source added that "September is a date pencilled in for a more extensive celebration of the statue, and Harry will want to return."

Read more Prince Harry ends five-day quarantine with surprise visit to sick children

The Duke of Sussex spent a week in London but five days were spent in self-isolation in Frogmore Cottage. He marked the end of his quarantine period with a surprise visit to sick children and their caregivers at WellChild Awards, where he is Patron.

Prince Harry then joined his brother William for the unveiling of their mother's statue in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace. It was an intimate event attended by Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, and her sisters Sarah and Jane. The statue committee, Ian Rank-Broadley, Pip Morrison, and Chair of Historic Royal Palaces, Rupert Gavin were also there. Aside from Meghan Markle, no other senior members of the Royal Family were present including Kate Middleton, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, and Queen Elizabeth II.