Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning to have another baby amid rumours of problems in their marriage. A source claimed that they are hoping a third child will help.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are already parents to Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. But they have allegedly agreed to add to their family of four following an emotional reunion with the royals in the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. It gave them time to assess their life and their future goals.

One of those goals is to have a third child, with a source telling Closer that the couple

"are both very open to expanding their family and would love it to happen, and for Archie and Lili to have another sibling."

The insider added, "It's a dream come true to be a family of four, but adding one more to the mix would be even more wonderful. Meghan's healthy, Harry is a brilliant dad."

The source claimed that the lack of paparazzi in their neighbourhood in Montecito, Santa Barbara, California also helped them decide on having a third child. It allowed them to be "very hands-on and involved" in their children's lives.

Expanding their family means they would also need a bigger home. As such there are reports that they will be moving from Montecito to the elite Hope Ranch neighbourhood.

The insider said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will "definitely have a lot more space when they move to a larger mansion. They've always played it down and said two children would be the maximum number, but being parents has brought them more joy and purpose than anything they ever imagined."

Reports of the couple wanting to have a third child come amid rumours that they are heading for a divorce. A psychic predicted that after two years, Prince Harry will leave Meghan Markle and return to the royal fold now that his father is king. The source claimed that the Duchess of Sussex has also told her husband that she "thinks another baby would bring them closer."

However, divorce rumours are nothing new for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and they have yet to be proven true. It is also not confirmed if they will have a third child and will move to Hope Ranch.