Royal followers advised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle against falling for King Charles III's sweet gesture to the couple during his meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Eagle-eyed followers spotted what they believe to be a portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex taken during their 2018 wedding displayed in His Majesty's office at Buckingham Palace. A video of the monarch's meeting with the P.M. was shared on Twitter and the camera showed the picture as Truss entered the room. The photo shows the Sussex couple surrounded by their relatives, with Doria Ragland the only family member from the bride's side.

The official family portrait has been released by British Royal Family taken at Windsor Castle on the day of Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/Cr0zqmuJku — Hammad Ahmed (@Hammad_Ahmed26) May 21, 2018

Some netizens thought that King Charles III gave a sweet and subtle nod to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by displaying their portrait in his office. But others were not convinced and called it a "trick." They warned the Sussex couple against falling for it.

NEW: The King held his first weekly audience with the Prime Minister @trussliz at Buckingham Palace this evening pic.twitter.com/1nmTBAzlLJ — Lizzie Robinson (@LizzieITV) October 12, 2022

"King Charles seems to know what he's doing by displaying a wedding picture of Prince Harry and Meghan. Let him not fool you," one wrote on Twitter adding, "Had he wanted to really do something, he would have spoken up by now against all the attacks, racism, and harassment."

Another alleged, "It's all performative from his end" and one more agreed, "Exactly, it's all for optics."

He is playing the king game and when he acts it’s an instruction not his hands getting dirty to silence the Sussex clan — Alba (@AlbaM2014) October 13, 2022

One more chimed in, "He just wants to remind people that they had a huge wedding and Meghan was 'welcomed with open arms.' It's so insidious but that's the narrative they are pushing."

Lastly, one wrote as quoted by the Daily Star, "Who with any sense will be fooled by that strategically placed picture that so conveniently got in the video that is released?!

The sighting of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's photo at King Charles III's office comes after he expressed his love for the couple in his first speech as monarch. Aside from him, eagle-eyed followers also thought Queen Consort Camilla gave the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a subtle nod in a recent photo that showed her surrounded by Paddington bears. The portrait showed the couple with Prince William and Kate Middleton during Prince Louis' christening in 2018.