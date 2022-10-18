Queen Consort Camilla honoured her late mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II in a new photo which, according to royal watchers, also acknowledges Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as still part of the royal family.

Buckingham Palace released a new portrait of the former Duchess of Cornwall surrounded by Paddington bear stuffed toys. These were "some of the 1,000 teddy bears that were left in tribute to Queen Elizabeth" outside Royal Residences in London and Windsor.

The photo shared on the official Twitter page of The Royal Family revealed that the bears will not go to waste as they will be donated to Barnardo's children's charity. They "have been scrubbed up to look their best ahead of arrival at their new home."

"The photograph was taken in the Morning Room at Clarence House on Thursday 13th October 2022, the 64th anniversary of the publication of the first Paddington bear book," reads the press release from Buckingham Palace.

🏷️🧸Please look after this bear



The Queen Consort is pictured with some of the 1,000 teddy bears that were left in tribute to Queen Elizabeth, which will now be donated to @barnardos.



The bears have been scrubbed up to look their best ahead of arrival at their new home. pic.twitter.com/IfMJnyHyXj — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 15, 2022

Eagle-eyed royal watchers saw the framed photographs displayed in a corner behind Queen Consort Camilla. They pointed out that one of the pictures includes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they posed for a photo with Prince William and Kate Middleton during their youngest son Prince Louis' christening in 2018.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stood alongside King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla while the now Prince and Princess of Wales sat on a couch with their other two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, with them. There is also an official photo of the late Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II.

Among the family photos on the side table in the back is a family photo from Prince Louis’s Christening. And a official photo of the Queen & Prince Philip. pic.twitter.com/JZrt7WMliF — Gert's Royals (@Gertsroyals) October 15, 2022

The release of Queen Consort Camilla's photo with the Paddington bears come amid reports that she wants to extend an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Royal expert and author Katie Nicholl said that the former Duchess of Cornwall would be delighted to have the couple at King Charles III's coronation. She is "very keen" to have the Sussexes at the event because she wants to bring the family back together amid rumours of their rift with the royals.

Likewise, the release of Queen Consort Camilla's photo comes after royal watchers saw King Charles III has a portrait of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his office at Buckingham Palace.