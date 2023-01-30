Meghan Markle does not want to lose her royal connection and so she is reportedly desperate for her and Prince Harry to be invited to King Charles III's coronation on May 6.

The monarch will be crowned alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, in London's Westminster Abbey. It is a given that Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children will attend the ceremony along with other working royals.

But the question in everyone's mind is whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be there too. Speculations are rife that King Charles III will not invite the couple following their constant criticism of the royal family in their "Harry & Meghan" series and in his son's memoir, "Spare."

Prince Harry is uncertain if he will be invited but Meghan Markle is reportedly "pushing to be part of the historic event." According to New Idea in its Jan. 30 issue, the former "Suits" star "knows that without their royal ties they become less valuable. She wants the world's eyes on them as they stand shoulder to shoulder with the King."

However, King Charles III has yet to invite the Sussexes. The magazine claimed that he is waiting on what they will do next before he makes his decision. Despite his advisers urging him to cut the couple off, he reportedly "reminds people he is a father first, and a king second. He's not taking banning them from the service, or at least the balcony appearance, off the table just yet."

The monarch wants to see first "how things pan out" with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "over the next couple of weeks." He is "waiting to see what they do next" and is hoping that "they lay low." The publication also pointed out that the couple has "gone underground" following a two-month media blitz from the release of "Harry & Meghan" and "Spare" in December and January, respectively.

Keeping a low profile is said to be a wise move from the Sussexes if they want to get invited to King Charles III's coronation. However, reports that Meghan Markle is desperate to be at the ceremony remain unconfirmed. Buckingham Palace has also yet to officially announce the guest list for the event.