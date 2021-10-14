Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly decided to hold Lilibet's christening in America, which puts in doubt the possibility of the royals attending.

According to royal biographer Ingrid Seward, it is unlikely that senior members of the royal family will fly out to America. They would not have the time as "their schedules are organised six months in advance."

A palace source confirmed that a christening in the U.K. for Lilibet is "not happening" and that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would likely go for an Episcopal ceremony. This marks a surprising break in royal tradition and makes their daughter the first of Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandchildren not to have a baptism in the church of England.

Seward blamed Meghan Markle for this decision and claimed that she had the final say. She said Prince Harry would stick to royal practices especially if it has something to do with the Church of England, where his grandmother is the Supreme Governor.

"Harry has seen such a long tradition of royal christenings and there's nothing nicer than a royal christening and the beautiful long Honiton robe," she tells The Sun.

"Harry's grandmother is the Supreme Governor of the Church of England - and Meghan was inducted into the Church of England. If they wanted, Harry and Meghan could have it privately in the Chapel at Windsor Castle," Seward says adding that the British monarch "is not going to say no, she may not be able to be there herself but she's not going to say they can't have it there."

The royal expert claims the "only reason" she could think of why Lilibet's christening is not happening in the U.K. is because of Meghan Markle. She adds, "Meghan didn't want to come over here with the baby."

Seward says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are likely to keep Lilibet's christening private and have "their own Vogue cameraman there, there will definitely be photos but they may not release any." But even if they do not have it in the U.K. their daughter will still "have her place" in the royal line of succession.