The famous messaging app WhatsApp was launched in 2009. Instantly, it became one of the most-used chat apps on Play Store and iTunes. The chat app services just got a royal user. Meghan Markle, a member of the British royal family, has just joined the app.

The Duchess of Sussex launched a clothing line for women's charity Smart Works in London, on Thursday. The charity works for the benefit of unemployed women looking. They help women in preparing for interviews after long-term unemployment. This is Prince Harry's wife's first public event after her maternity leave.

The 38-year-old was introduced to a WhatsApp group chat for the charity at the event by Paralegal Selam Mengitsu a member of Smart Works, according to Telegraph. She told the duchess that they had a group chat to support the members and would like to invite her to join. Salem revealed that the royal was "very diplomatic" in her response and revealed that she has just joined the messaging service and might "pop in" with a waving hand emoji.

Meanwhile, speaking to People, Mike Tindall, husband of Zara Tindall, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II revealed some details about the royal family's WhatsApp chat group.

"It's just what you do to try and set up get-togethers and we are going to something that is the same. If you are going to go, 'Are you going to take the kids?' Quite a lot of people have family WhatsApp groups. I don't think it's a new revelation," he said.

In addition, Tindall informed there are groups that include his side of cousins and his wife Zara's side of cousins including Prince William and Prince Harry. He is in about 25,000 groups. Though sometimes he finds messages overwhelming, otherwise WhatsApp makes things "just easier" for him.

Meanwhile, the launch of the clothing line was Markle's first public engagement after she returned from maternity leave. At the event, she gave an inspirational speech encouraging women to take "responsibility to support and uplift each other" in an attempt to succeed.

The duchess supported the cause by wearing items from the collection -- white shirt and black jigsaw trousers. She also paid tribute to her Mom-in-law Princess Diana by wearing her jewellery -- a pair of butterfly earrings, and a bracelet.