Meghan Markle reportedly never wanted to stay in the UK. She allegedly wanted to leave the country despite £2.4 million worth of taxpayers' money spent in refurbishing the Frogmore Cottage. The cottage was a wedding gift to the couple from Queen Elizabeth II.

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards claimed the Prince Harry, 35, went "completely sour" after getting together with Meghan Markle, 38, in 2016. Speaking on Talk Radio, he claimed Meghan's plan all along was to get out of Britain as quickly as possible.

"All that house refurbishment at Frogmore and the money that they spent on that, she had no intention of staying here. Unfortunately for the last couple of years, [Harry] has gone completely sour. He didn't talk to me for a year, I've been photographing him since he was born, and it was down to her," said Edwards.

The veteran photographer claimed the royal media requested to organise a meeting with Meghan on three occasions which never saw the light of day.

Edwards alleged that staying in the UK was "not in her plans" adding "she is dragging Harry along and unfortunately, he's gone along with it."

Besides, he also came down heavily on Harry and Meghan for their criticism of The Queen's Commonwealth Trust. He accused Harry of "losing the plot" and also urged him to "stop listening to his wife."

Edwards lamented that since the time the prince has got on with the former "Suits" star, he has gone "completely the other way."

Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior members of the British royal family in March. When they made the announcement in January, they revealed their plan to split their time between Britain and North America. Meanwhile, the announcement took even many members of the family by shock.

The couple wanted to become financially independent. They are expected to launch their charity in the name of their son, Archewell sometime next year. No official announcement has been made yet, while their plans seem to have been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the Sussexes are now reportedly repaying the taxpayer cash spent on doing up Frogmore Cottage by paying a monthly rent of a whopping £18,000 as part of the Megxit deal.

The five-bedroom property in Windsor, was a wedding gift from Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. Harry and Meghan relocated to Canada with their son Archie before moving to Meghan's hometown of Los Angeles in March.

This news comes as reports of the Duchess of Sussex cutting ties with her best friend Jessica Mulroney is doing the rounds. The latter was caught up in a race row recently.