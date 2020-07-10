Meghan Markle reportedly wishes to join a "Mommy and Me" community with her son Archie where he could interact with other toddlers. However, this may not be possible for the mother-son duo.

A close friend of the Duchess of Sussex told Daily Mail that she is worried her one-year-old son does not have enough opportunity to interact with children in-person. She believed the lack of interaction and socialising opportunities might hamper his emotional and social skills development.

The source reveals that she is well aware of the fact that meeting children of his age will help him learn some important social skills. And in a normal scenario, she would like to be a part of such a Mommy and child group where they could interact with children and new mothers and organise play dates.

"Meghan said Archie needs to learn emotional and social skills by being around other young children, something he can't do with adults," the unnamed friend told the publication. "Meghan said ideally they (she and Archie) would be in a baby group class that met in person a couple of times a week. This would give Archie the opportunity to play with other toddlers and help develop his brain."

It is believed that Meghan's desire to be a part of a mother-kids community may not transpire into reality. It is deemed "impossible" not only because of coronavirus pandemic but also for "who she is."

"Meghan said she would love to be part of a 'Mommy and Me' community, but knows this is impossible even if there was no COVID-19 because of who she is. She said she's just too well known to do normal things," the source explains.

Nevertheless, Meghan is trying to do things normally with the help of technology. She reportedly tries to connect online but feels it may not be as effective as in-person interaction.

The family-of-three is currently locked up in their new rented Los Angeles mansion. Even though the couple has stepped out for a few charity trips, but they are spending most of the time in their mansion due to the ongoing pandemic.

In another update, royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that Archie is probably "just about walking." And Queen Elizabeth II's youngest great-grandchild is described to be a "happy little boy" who is "loving life in LA."