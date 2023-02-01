Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been inseparable since they left their royal duties and moved to California in 2020. They have appeared in joint interviews and received awards together. But the duchess' absence as her husband went on promotional TV interviews for "Spare" has left many speculating if there is trouble in their marriage.

The former "Suits" star was surprisingly silent as the Duke of Sussex appeared on a series of TV interviews to promote his memoir. Many had expected her to be by his side but she had instead allowed him to take the spotlight.

Meghan Markle reportedly did not want to divert the attention away from her husband with her presence. She wanted him to have this moment to himself. But according to Heat magazine, she chose to stay away because she wanted "to be seen as a person in her own right" and that it "annoys her that she's labelled clingy."

She believes that the more time they spend apart, the more business ventures they can do independently. She reportedly also wants to expand her social circle and has a list of people that she wants to reconnect with and there is no need for Prince Harry to tag along.

But the Duke of Sussex is allegedly not totally amenable to his wife's idea and that it has him "feeling out of sorts." The publication pointed out that "he's not got nearly the same number of friends in America" as Meghan Markle, "so it's a real change for him to suddenly detach himself from her following all three years as a unit." He considers it a "big change" to have to follow his wife's advice that "it'll do them both good to spread their wings a little."

The magazine's claims come following predictions that the couple is heading for a divorce. Earlier in January, a psychic claimed that their marriage will start to "fracture" and ultimately lead to them separating and this would turn Prince Harry into a "deeply troubled man."

Meghan Markle, on the other hand, will move on from the split and start her own talk show. However, divorce claims are nothing new for the Sussexes and they have yet to be proven true. The reason for the duchess' public absence since the Rippe of Hope gala on Dec. 6, 2022 is also yet to be revealed.