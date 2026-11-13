Meghan Markle displayed a 'very different' demeanour during her appearance in Brussels with Prince Harry on Tuesday, 10 November, according to body language expert Louise Mahler.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared noticeably more serious than during previous engagements, prompting Mahler to declare, 'This is a serious Meghan.'

The couple attended the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at the European Parliament, honouring children who died following online harm.

Meghan's appearance followed developments involving her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr, while a planned joint speech became a solo address by Harry.

Meghan Markle's Brussels Appearance Reveals 'Serious' Side

Speaking to Woman's Day, Australian expert Louise Mahler examined Meghan's facial expressions and gestures as she approached the venue alongside her husband.

The Duchess wore a long black coat, with her hair pulled into a loose bun. She held Harry's hand while keeping her other hand tucked inside her coat pocket.

Mahler suggested the arrangement conveyed a markedly different impression from Meghan's familiar public appearances. She also drew attention to the Duchess looking around and down while approaching photographers.

'There is no sign of that familiar Meghan smile,' Mahler observed, contrasting her expression with the warmth she believed Meghan usually displayed.

Her assessment centred on the absence of Meghan's usual animated gestures rather than any confrontation or exchange between the couple. Harry and Meghan nevertheless remained hand in hand as they entered the building.

The expert's remarks were striking because of her comparison with Meghan's Nottingham appearance on 15 October. During that engagement, the Duchess smiled broadly as she greeted crowds and accepted flowers.

In Brussels, Mahler believed the contrast was unmistakable. 'The performance is over. This is serious,' she said, describing what she considered a change in Meghan's public presentation.

However, body language cannot establish someone's private emotions or explain their intentions. Mahler's observations remain interpretations of visible gestures, not confirmation of Meghan's state of mind.

Meghan Markle Attends as Harry Addresses Online Safety

Meghan had originally been expected to speak about child protection alongside Harry. That plan changed before their arrival, leaving the Duke to deliver the keynote address while she attended without speaking.

The timing brought added scrutiny. Her father, Thomas Markle Sr, faces a criminal charge in the United States concerning alleged possession of child sexual abuse material. He has denied the allegation, which remains unproven.

Reports have connected Meghan's withdrawal from the speaking programme to the situation involving her father. Yet Mahler's observations cannot establish what Meghan was thinking, nor whether the family controversy influenced particular gestures.

The occasion itself carried a sombre message. The Lost Screen Memorial commemorates children who died following harmful experiences online, putting bereaved families and digital safety at the centre of the visit.

Harry proceeded with the planned address, while Meghan joined him at the memorial. Their attendance kept the issue they had travelled to Brussels to highlight in the spotlight, even as questions continued about her revised role.

Mahler's comparison draws on brief public appearances in markedly different settings. Meghan's smiles in Nottingham and her more restrained expression in Brussels were visible, but the reasons for that contrast remain her own.