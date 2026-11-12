Meghan Markle was reportedly asked to withdraw from a planned child safety speech in Brussels on Tuesday, 10 November, amid concerns that questions about her father's criminal case could overshadow the event.

According to an insider quoted by entertainment journalist Rob Shuter, the decision was made to prevent a potential 'PR nightmare'.

The claim offers a different explanation for Meghan's absence from the podium. Earlier reports suggested she had cancelled her address because she was not emotionally strong enough to speak publicly following her estranged father's arrest.

Meghan Markle Was Reportedly Asked to Withdraw to Avoid 'PR Nightmare'

According to Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack, the event organisers feared that Meghan's participation would divert attention from the event's central message of protecting children from online dangers.

'Make no mistake, this was not Meghan's decision. She was asked to pull out,' an unnamed source told Shuter.

'They were facing a potential PR nightmare, and nobody wanted the entire event hijacked by questions about her father.'

The insider claimed organisers prioritised the event's central message, even if that meant removing Meghan from the speaking programme.

The source further alleged that her withdrawal was deliberately presented as a personal decision to avoid additional controversy.

'The decision was made for her. Presenting it as Meghan choosing to withdraw was simply the cleanest way to manage an incredibly messy situation,' the source added.

Neither Meghan's representatives nor the event organisers have publicly confirmed Shuter's account. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the anonymous insider's claims.

Meghan's Estranged Dad Thomas Arrested

The controversy follows the arrest of Meghan's estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr, 82, who faces a federal charge of possessing child sexual abuse material.

According to the US Department of Justice, Markle was arrested on 6 November 2026 and charged with one count of possession of child pornography. He has denied the allegations and remains presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Following his arrest, Markle was initially released under conditions that included home detention and electronic monitoring. However, his release was revoked on 10 November after prosecutors alleged that he had removed his electronic monitoring device. He was subsequently ordered back into federal custody.

A mental competency examination was also ordered to assess his ability to understand the proceedings and assist his defence. The examination was ordered following concerns raised during his initial court appearance; it does not establish that he is incompetent to stand trial.

Meghan Markle Faces Scrutiny Over Brussels Appearance With Prince Harry

Despite withdrawing from her speech, Meghan attended the Brussels engagement alongside Harry, prompting questions about her decision not to address the audience.

Earlier, reports suggested she was not emotionally strong enough to deliver the address following her father's arrest.

A source close to the Duchess said she did not feel emotionally strong enough to speak in public at the time. A spokesperson for Meghan also confirmed that she would accompany Harry to the event but would not speak.

Her appearance nevertheless attracted attention on social media, with some users questioning the distinction between attending the engagement and delivering a public address. However, attending a public engagement does not establish someone's emotional readiness to deliver a speech.

Harry subsequently delivered the keynote address alone at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial, an installation honouring children who died following online harm.

'I'm not here as an expert or a politician. I'm here as a father. My wife, as a mother,' Harry told attendees. He urged stronger online protections for children while Meghan watched from the audience.