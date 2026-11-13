Prince William's recent flight to Barcelona with his 13-year-old son, Prince George, has revived questions about royal travel conventions and King Charles' previously reported concerns over William's family flying arrangements. The Prince of Wales, 44, and George reportedly travelled together on a scheduled British Airways flight to Spain earlier this month to watch Aston Villa face Barcelona in the Champions League.

Their father-son outing has attracted attention because of a longstanding royal convention intended to protect the line of succession by keeping senior heirs on separate aircraft. The arrangement has previously been a subject of discussion amid concerns about the risks of having multiple heirs travelling together.

Flight Raises Protocol Questions

According to the Daily Mail, William and George were spotted travelling together on a commercial flight during the young prince's half-term holiday from Eton College. The pair reportedly discussed the upcoming football match during their journey and later watched Aston Villa play at Barcelona's Spotify Camp Nou stadium. The Daily Mail also reported that they travelled home together.

Although the trip offered a glimpse of their close relationship, it raised questions about a royal travel convention traditionally observed once an heir turns 12. Former royal pilot Graham Laurie previously explained on Hello! magazine's A Right Royal Podcast that William stopped travelling with his father, then Prince Charles, after reaching that age in 1994.

'After that, he had to have a separate aircraft,' Laurie recalled. He said exceptions required written permission from Queen Elizabeth II.

George turned 12 in July 2025, placing him beyond the age at which the convention historically applied. However, the arrangement is understood to be a royal convention rather than a legally binding requirement, and Buckingham Palace has not publicly confirmed whether permission was granted for the Barcelona journey.

King Charles' Concerns Over William's Helicopter Trips

The latest journey has renewed attention on concerns King Charles reportedly raised about William's use of helicopters for family travel. In his 2024 book Catherine, the Princess of Wales: The Biography, royal author Robert Jobson claimed Charles questioned the wisdom of William flying his wife and children around Britain.

Jobson also reported that the late Queen Elizabeth II had expressed concerns about William piloting his family between Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall in Norfolk. According to the biography, Charles later insisted that William sign a formal document acknowledging the risks and accepting responsibility for his decisions.

The reported disagreement centred on safeguarding the royal succession rather than William's qualifications as a pilot. William earned his RAF pilot wings in 2008 and subsequently served as a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot.

Prince William's Flying Habits Remain Unchanged

William has maintained his enthusiasm for aviation since leaving operational military service. During a visit to RAF Benson, he confirmed that he continued flying to maintain his skills. 'I do still fly, yeah – I keep my hours going,' he said. His latest journey with George has consequently drawn comparisons with the earlier concerns attributed to Charles and the late Queen.

Neither Buckingham Palace nor Kensington Palace has publicly indicated that the King objected to the Barcelona trip. The episode nevertheless highlights the continuing debate over how the Royal Family balances longstanding succession safeguards with William's preference for travelling alongside his children.