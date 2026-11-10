Harry and Meghan are not expected to be invited to Sandringham this Christmas, according to royal commentator Emily Andrews, who described the reported exclusion as 'arguably a quiet act of revenge'. Neither Buckingham Palace nor the couple has confirmed their plans, and no official guest list has been published.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties in 2020 after talks known as the Sandringham Summit. Their subsequent public criticism of the monarchy, including Harry's memoir, Spare, has strained family relations.

Christmas Exclusion Claim Remains Unconfirmed

Writing in Woman & Home on 7 November, Andrews described the reported exclusion as a message from the King and his heir.

'Arguably a quiet act of revenge,' she wrote, questioning whether reconciliation could accompany the Christmas celebrations.

The claim is not an announcement from Buckingham Palace. Andrews did not publish an official invitation list or confirmation from Charles or William that they had excluded the couple.

She argued that allowing Harry and Meghan to join the customary Christmas Day walk to church would create a misleading impression. According to her account, the Palace is determined to distinguish working royals from family members pursuing independent careers.

Andrews also said a September directive from the King had reiterated that Harry and Meghan were 'private citizens'. She claimed the couple were upset by that message after their reported return to the UK. The report does not independently establish their private reactions.

Andrews framed the issue as being about more than a Christmas meal: she said the Sussexes' public engagements risk being mistaken for official royal duties.

William's Reported Trust Concerns

An unnamed friend quoted by Andrews claimed William was worried about protecting the privacy of Catherine and their children.

'There is no trust there with his brother and sister-in-law,' the friend said.

The source raised the possibility that private family exchanges might later become material for commercial projects. That is an attributed concern, not evidence that Harry or Meghan intend to disclose Christmas conversations.

The same friend suggested William and Catherine might make alternative plans if Harry and Meghan attended family events. There is no public confirmation that the Prince and Princess of Wales have issued any such ultimatum.

Andrews contrasted the Sussexes with Zara and Mike Tindall, Peter Phillips and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. She argued those relatives had pursued independent careers without presenting their activities as royal engagements.

Harry, meanwhile, has publicly expressed a wish to repair family ties. Andrews referred to his remark that 'Some people don't want [reconciliation] to work out.'

His spokesperson denied that the comment targeted William or another relative.

Sussexes' Christmas Plans Remain Unknown

A friend of the Sussexes reportedly told Andrews that the couple expected to spend Thanksgiving and Christmas with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland. The friend said they could celebrate in either the UK or the United States.

The source also predicted they would not receive an invitation to Sandringham, describing a gathering as potentially awkward. That remains an attributed expectation, not proof of an exclusion ordered by the King.

Andrews also doubted the Sussexes would attend the wider family's traditional pre-Christmas lunch. Her report did not include a confirmed guest list for either event.