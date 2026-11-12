King Charles III is joining music legend Sir Elton John on Rocket Hour for a special broadcast promising laughter, musical memories and insights into the monarch's charitable work.

The special programme, recorded in secret last month, is scheduled to air on Saturday, 14 November, coinciding with the King's 78th birthday. The unexpected collaboration brings together two figures with a longstanding connection to The King's Trust and its work supporting young people.

During their conversation, Charles and Elton discussed some of their favourite musical performances and the role music has played in supporting the charity's work with young people.

What Happened When Charles and Elton Exchanged Jokes?

The royal appearance was not without a little humour. During the recording, King Charles praised the singer, describing him as 'a national treasure after all these years'.

Elton, never one to miss an opportunity for a joke, responded: 'I'll be on the Antiques Roadshow.'

The King quickly joined in with the banter, replying: 'Join the club.'

The exchange showcased a light-hearted moment between the monarch and the singer, with a trailer for the upcoming broadcast showing the pair laughing together as they discussed music and shared memories.

In a voiceover accompanying the preview, Elton said he was 'excited to hear what he's got to say about music, about the King's Trust and memories that we both share'.

Why Does Elton John Have a Special Connection With the King's Trust?

Beyond their shared appreciation of music, Charles and Elton have a longstanding connection through The King's Trust, formerly known as The Prince's Trust.

Established by Charles in 1976, the organisation supports young people from disadvantaged backgrounds, helping them overcome difficult circumstances, find employment and establish their own businesses.

Elton has long supported the charity and has contributed a pair of his rose-tinted glasses to an auction marking its 50th anniversary.

Speaking about the opportunity to select music for the programme, the King reportedly described it as 'an opportunity too good to resist'.

He explained that the programme offered an opportunity to showcase performers who had generously supported the organisation over the years, alongside newer artists the trust had helped launch.

Which Songs Will Feature in the Royal Birthday Special?

Although the complete playlist is being kept secret until the broadcast, three of the selected tracks have already been identified.

The selected tracks include Skye Newman's 'Hairdresser', Raye's 'Joy' and Muse's rendition of 'Feeling Good'.

The pair will also revisit some of the charity's most memorable musical events, including the Wembley Arena rock galas of the 1980s, in which Sir Elton participated.

Their conversation is also expected to touch on charity performances at the Royal Albert Hall and major pop concerts staged in Hyde Park.

Muse also benefited from the trust in its early days, receiving support to purchase equipment when the band was performing under its former name, Rocket Baby Dolls.

These performances and initiatives form part of the charity's long history of bringing together established musicians and supporting emerging talent.

Where Was the Surprise Radio Conversation Recorded?

The special episode was recorded at Apple Music Studios inside Battersea Power Station, where the King and Elton visited for the launch of the Apple x King's Trust Creative Labs.

The programme offers young people specialised workshops and access to Apple technology and industry expertise, helping them develop creative skills and explore potential career pathways.