Prince William's trust in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been called into sharp question by a close royal friend who warned that fears over family privacy continue to block a festive reunion at Sandringham.

According to a report published on 7 November 2026 by royal commentator Emily Andrews in Woman & Home, the Prince of Wales remains deeply reluctant to share unguarded private occasions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ahead of the Royal Family's traditional Norfolk gathering.

The unnamed associate claimed there is zero trust left between William and his brother and sister-in-law, warning that ordinary conversations, gifts, and intimate family moments could later be recounted in ways that advance the Sussexes' commercial ventures.

Although neither William nor Catherine, Princess of Wales, has publicly endorsed the remarks, the claims underscore lingering tensions following Harry and Meghan's return to Britain with their children earlier this summer.

While King Charles has firmly maintained that the couple remain outside the working royal fold, Harry recently insisted in a candid October interview with GQ that he wants family relations to heal, leaving the Sandringham guest list shrouded in speculation.

Prince William's Trust in Harry and Meghan Faces Fresh Scrutiny

Andrews quoted a friend describing 'mistrust'. 'There is no trust there with his brother and sister-in-law,' the friend claimed, suggesting William's priority was shielding his immediate family.

The concern extended even to apparently ordinary encounters. According to the friend, conversations, gifts, and private moments might later be recounted in ways that would benefit the Sussexes commercially.

It was a prediction, not evidence, that Harry or Meghan planned to disclose anything from a future gathering. The account cited no particular family gathering whose details had subsequently been sold or disclosed.

The same friend suggested William and Catherine might arrange something else if Harry and Meghan attended family events.

Neither the Prince nor Princess of Wales has publicly confirmed that position. The account offers one person's interpretation of the rift, rather than an official explanation of William's intentions.

Andrews also argued that the Sussexes were effectively excluded from the traditional Christmas gathering at Sandringham. She characterised the situation as a possible response to their continued high-profile appearances despite their status as non-working royals.

Her criticism included their recent public engagement in Nottingham. Andrews presented that interpretation in an opinion piece, rather than a statement issued by Buckingham Palace.

Christmas Plans Put Prince William's Family Privacy in Focus

The Christmas question carries extra weight since Harry and Meghan returned to Britain with their children. In September, King Charles reiterated that the couple's return did not change their position outside the group of working royals.

Their charitable and commercial interests remain separate from official duties. Andrews interpreted the Sussexes' public engagements as a challenge to that distinction.

Harry, meanwhile, has offered a different account of what he wants for his family. In an October interview with GQ, he spoke openly about strained relationships with his father and brother. 'I want it to work out,' he said, emphasising that reconciliation is important even when past disagreements leave lasting scars.

His observation that some people did not want reconciliation drew attention, but his spokesperson denied that it targeted William or any other relative. That clarification matters amid continuing speculation about which family member is preventing a rapprochement.

Separately, a friend of the Sussexes told Andrews they expected to spend Christmas with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, in Britain or America. The Sandringham guest list has not been publicly confirmed.