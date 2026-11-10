Meghan Markle has withdrawn from a planned joint speech with Prince Harry on online child safety following the arrest of her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr, on a federal charge involving child sexual abuse material.

The Duchess of Sussex was due to deliver a keynote address alongside Harry at the European Parliament in Brussels on Tuesday, 10 November 2026.

However, she will still accompany her husband to the event but will not speak publicly. A source told The Telegraph that Meghan was 'not strong enough, emotionally' to undertake the engagement, according to Sky News.

Harry to Deliver Solo Address at Lost Screen Memorial

According to Sky News, Meghan's withdrawal follows her father's appearance in a US federal court on Friday, 6 November, after he was charged with possession of child pornography.

A spokesperson for the Duchess confirmed that Meghan would still travel to Brussels with Harry and attend the event but would not deliver the planned address, The Independent reported.

'The duchess is travelling with the duke to Brussels and will accompany him to the event but will not speak,' the spokesperson said.

Harry will instead deliver the keynote address alone at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial, an art installation honouring children who have died after experiencing online harm.

The Independent reported that the couple had originally been scheduled to deliver a joint address on children's digital safety. Harry is also expected to participate in a panel discussion focusing on building a safer online environment for young people.

The South China Morning Post, citing a German news agency, also reported that Meghan would attend the Brussels engagement despite withdrawing from the speaking programme.

Thomas Markle Sr Appears in US Court

Thomas Markle Sr, 82, appeared in federal court in Tampa, Florida, on Friday after FBI agents arrested him at a care facility.

According to the US Department of Justice, Markle faces one federal count of possession of child pornography. Prosecutors allege that he kept child sexual abuse material in two storage units in the Los Angeles area that he had rented since 2008.

Authorities seized approximately 78 items, including slides, film negatives and books containing suspected child sexual abuse material.

First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli described the allegations as serious and said prosecutors would pursue the case under federal law.

During his court appearance, a judge imposed travel restrictions on Markle, who did not enter a plea.

He was subsequently released from custody and returned to a senior care facility, subject to electronic monitoring. He was also ordered to undergo a psychiatric examination amid concerns about his ability to understand the proceedings and assist his lawyer, according to The Independent.

A further court appearance in California was not expected for several weeks, the publication reported, citing the US Department of Justice.

Meghan Previously Expressed Distress

The latest development follows Meghan's earlier public response to allegations involving her estranged father.

According to The Independent, the Duchess previously said she was 'deeply distressed' by the allegations and expressed concern for any children who may have been harmed.

Meghan and Thomas Markle Sr have been estranged since the period leading up to her 2018 marriage to Prince Harry.

The Brussels engagement is expected to mark Meghan's first public appearance since her father's court appearance.