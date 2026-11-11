Meghan Markle appeared more reserved than usual during a visit to the European Parliament in Brussels on Tuesday, 10 November, according to body-language expert Judi James. James suggested the Duchess of Sussex's familiar 'amused and excited look has vanished' as Prince Harry led their appearance at a children's online safety event.

The visit marked Meghan's first public appearance since her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr, was arrested in Florida on 6 November. According to the US Department of Justice, he faces one federal count of possessing child sexual abuse material. He has denied the allegations, which remain unproven.

On 10 November, a federal judge also ordered Markle back into custody after he removed his electronic monitoring device, Reuters reported.

Meghan Markle's Brussels Body Language Draws Scrutiny

Speaking to the Daily Express, James described Meghan's arrival as noticeably different from previous public engagements.

She highlighted Meghan's restrained smile and a gesture involving her hair before the Duchess placed her left hand inside her coat pocket.

James explained that placing a hand in a pocket can sometimes project confidence or draw attention to an outfit. However, she interpreted Meghan's gesture as suggesting a possible desire to appear less exposed.

The analyst also examined Meghan's black coat, which was tightly tied at the waist and featured a turned-up collar. James interpreted the clothing and gestures as signs of defensiveness, although body language alone cannot establish someone's emotional state.

Harry and Meghan arrived holding hands, with James suggesting the Duke appeared protective as he walked slightly ahead of his wife.

She also pointed to Harry looking down and touching his beard, interpreting those movements as possible signs of wariness. Such fleeting gestures cannot establish anyone's thoughts or intentions.

Meghan's planned speaking role was also withdrawn. An unnamed source told The Telegraph that she was not emotionally strong enough for public speaking.

A spokesperson confirmed that Meghan would accompany Harry to Brussels but would not deliver a speech.

Harry Calls for Greater Online Protection

The Sussexes attended the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial, which honours children who died following online harm. Initially launched in New York in 2025, the installation has since travelled internationally.

Harry delivered the keynote address alone, urging technology companies to strengthen protections for children.

According to the Sussexes' official website, he challenged the idea that parents alone should bear responsibility for protecting children from harmful online platforms.

'We cannot keep blaming children or their parents for responding to systems deliberately designed to hold their attention,' Harry said.

He also highlighted difficulties faced by bereaved parents seeking access to their children's phones, arguing that company privacy policies had prevented some families from obtaining crucial information.

Meghan watched from the front row and later placed a hand on Harry's arm.

She also embraced Sandra Spitaels, a Belgian mother whose 15-year-old son, Glenn, died in 2017 after an abusive image was shared online.

Spitaels became tearful while discussing her son's experience and called for faster removal of harmful material.

'Technology moves in seconds,' she said. 'Children need protection at the same speed.'