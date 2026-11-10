Meghan Markle faced criticism online on Tuesday, 10 November, after appearing alongside Prince Harry at the European Parliament in Brussels despite withdrawing from a planned speech on child safety. Some social media users questioned her decision to attend the engagement after reports suggested she was not emotionally strong enough to deliver her address.

The appearance followed the arrest of her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr, 82, who was charged in the United States with possessing child sexual abuse material. He has denied the allegations. Meghan previously said she was deeply distressed by the claims, which became public last month.

Meghan Markle Faces Online Criticism Over Brussels Appearance

Meghan's arrival with Harry prompted hostile reactions on X (formerly Twitter), where critics questioned the distinction between attending a public event and delivering a speech.

NEW: Meghan and Harry seen in public for the first time since allegations about her father, Thomas Markle, emerged.

The Duchess of Sussex was due to speak at the event in the European Parliament, Brussels, but is not “emotionally strong enough” to carry out any public speaking… pic.twitter.com/ozsP0H7fj3 — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) November 10, 2026

One account, @CBSocialsjd, wrote, 'Strong enough for a photo op though?' The user also alleged that Meghan had known about her father's alleged conduct for years.

Strong enough for a photo op though? 🤣 According to her she has known her dad was an active child abuser for nearly a decade. Why is she upset now? — CBSocial (@CBSocialsjd) November 10, 2026

Another X user, @KateAus1976, commented, 'Strong for the media to see her but 8 years of silence...pathetic grifters'.

Strong for the media to see her but 8 years of silence…pathetic grifters — Kate Austin (@KateAus1976) November 10, 2026

A third account, @nidhinorth, declared, 'FOR EIGHT YEARS, THIS WOMAN KEPT SILENT', before making further accusations about Meghan's response to the allegations. 'SHE'S PLAYING THE VICTIM CARD ON THE VICTIMS OF HER ALLEGED FATHER'S ABUSE'.

FOR EIGHT YEARS, THIS WOMAN KEPT SILENT

ON HER FATHER

WENT ON SOCIAL MEDIA MEDIA AND TRASHED THE ROYAL FAMILY

FINALLY, KARMA IS CATCHING WITH HER

SHE’S PLAYING THE VICTIM CARD ON THE VICTIMS OF HER ALLEGED FATHER’S ABUSE

WOW ABSOLUTELY SHAMELESS — Nidhi (@nidhinorth) November 10, 2026

Other comments accused the duchess of using the engagement for publicity and questioned her involvement in child protection advocacy.

The accusations against Meghan remain unsubstantiated. Although she has said she was aware of allegations concerning her father dating back to 2018, there is no evidence that she knowingly concealed criminal conduct.

No right to lecture anyone on child safety when they knew and did nothing . I for one do not want them back in any school or hospital to plaster kids faces over the internet for their PR — lynda ewing (@ewing_weepostie) November 10, 2026

Meghan has not been charged with any wrongdoing in connection with the case. Her attendance at the Brussels engagement also does not establish whether she was emotionally prepared to speak publicly.

Meghan Markle Joins Prince Harry for Brussels Child Safety Event

The Brussels engagement marked the couple's first joint overseas trip since returning to the UK in August. They had originally been scheduled to deliver a joint keynote address on children's online safety.

However, a source told The Telegraph that Meghan was not emotionally strong enough to speak publicly. Her spokesperson subsequently confirmed that she would accompany Harry but would not deliver the address.

The couple attended the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial, an installation honouring children who died after experiencing online harm. Meghan held Harry's hand as they arrived and did not answer reporters' questions about her father's arrest.

Harry delivered the keynote address alone, calling for stronger protections for children using digital platforms.

'I'm not here as an expert or a politician. I'm here as a father. My wife, as a mother,' he told attendees.

He also stressed that children deserved to feel safe wherever they were, including online.

The engagement highlighted the Sussexes' continuing campaign for online safety, including their work with bereaved families through The Parents' Network.

Meghan's father appeared in federal court in Tampa, Florida, on Friday, 6 November. He was released to a senior care facility subject to electronic monitoring. A judge also ordered a psychiatric examination to assess whether he could understand the proceedings and assist his lawyer.

The case remains unresolved, and Markle Sr is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.