Meghan Markle chose "Pearl" as the working title for her project with Netflix because it speaks of herself.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, under their Archewell Productions, have announced the animated series "Pearl" as part of their multi-million dollar deal with the streaming giant. The first is the documentary "Heart of Invictus" which Prince Harry is in charge of because it focuses on the Invictus Games athletes.

Meghan Markle, on the other hand, works as the producer and writer of the series, which follows the story of the 12-year-old titular character. Details about the project remain scant, especially on its release date.

But royal fans pointed out that the former "Suits" star shares a personal connection with the title "Pearl." That is because the name Meghan means "Pearl." According to Thebump.com, it is of Welsh origin and is related to the Greek name Margaret.

In a press release, the Duchess of Sussex said the story will follow the character's "journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life's daily challenges." According to OK! magazine, Prince Harry also serves as executive producer with the couple's friend, David Furnish as director.

Megan Casey, Director of Original Animation at Netflix, teased that "Pearl" is part fantasy and history. It explores the character's own power as she "embarks on a heroic adventure and meets important women from history along the way."

It is said that the series has long been in the pipeline. Meghan Markle reportedly pitched "Pearl" to Netflix before she and Prince Harry quit their roles as senior royals. It was one of the many "one-off advocacy projects" she handled while still a working royal.

The 40-year old has yet to share more details about the animated series. There is no production date announced yet. It is believed that the duchess is also still looking for voice actresses especially for the parts of the historical female figures.

Meghan Markle had reportedly wanted Michelle Obama to voice one of the influential women characters given that she was the former U.S. First Lady. Now she has her eyes set on asking Oprah Winfrey for a voice role on "Pearl" instead.