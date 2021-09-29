Meghan Markle was a proud and happy mum when she talked about her daughter Lilibet Diana with reporters last week.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked their first public engagement together since the birth of their daughter on June 4 with a three-day visit to the Big Apple. Their first stop was at the One World Observatory at the World Trade Center on Thursday, where one reporter asked for an update about their second child.

"Meghan, how's Lilibet?" the reporter asked to which she replied, "She's beautiful!"

Meghan Markle also gave an update on their two-year-old son Archie. She gave a grin and a big thumbs up when asked, according to Cosmopolitan.

The couple has so far been private when it comes to their children Lilibet Diana and Archie Harrison. The last photo they shared of their two-year-old son was on his birthday in May which did not even show his face. As for their youngest, who is three months old now, they have yet to introduce her to the public. They have yet to share her photo as is tradition with other royal babies and with Archie shortly after he was born.

Fans did get a tiny glimpse of their daughter from the "40x40" birthday video the duchess shared in August. It was a blurred picture of Prince Harry cradling the little one in his arms.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have kept most details about Lilibet hush-hush. They even waited two days before they announced her arrival in a statement. It was said that the British royals only learned about her birth together with the general public. It is believed though that they have already introduced her to Queen Elizabeth II and to other members of the royal family via video calls.

Speculations are rife that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have plans to return to the U.K. in December to join the family at Sandringham or for a pre-Christmas gathering. There they will personally introduce Lilibet to the royals. They have reportedly even already asked to meet Queen Elizabeth II privately, much to the chagrin of royal staff.