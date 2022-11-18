Meghan Markle received criticism over her latest "Archetypes" Spotify podcast when she reportedly attempted to sound British during a quick exchange with her guest.

The Duchess of Sussex welcomed actress Jameela Jamil during Tuesday's episode called "The Audacity of the Activist." During the greeting, the actress asked, "You alright babe? Hello?" to which the royal appeared to reply, "Ello. Hello, my friend. How are you doing?"

People alleged that the former "Suits" star attempted to do a British accent and they were less than pleased. One wrote, "Is Meghan trying to do a British accent again?" and another tweeted, "Now making fun of the British accent? Please Meghan, just shut up."

Meanwhile, another person wrote, "Pathetic really" and a fourth added, "They are both as 'artificial' as they come!!!"

However, there were those who defended Meghan Markle with one commenting, "I will never see Brits in the positive light I had always seen them. They have been racist and cruel to this young lady. Wow. Shameful, Brits."

Another chimed in, "Instead of telling her to shut up you should be sympathetic to all the racist behavior she has had to endure in the palace. I wonder what a better place this world would be if we used kindness and compassion on social media rather then[sic] shut up!"

The Duchess of Sussex may not have uttered "Ello" at all. Per the New York Post, it could have been an editing mistake because the transcript quoted Jamil as saying "Ello" and she laughed afterwards, to which the royal replied, "Hello."

During her "Archetypes" podcast episode, Jamil talked about the "unfathomable amount of s**t" that the mum-of-two takes. She said, "I can't believe it and I fought back on your behalf for years before I'd ever met you because I was so outraged by the twisting of this very normal, very kind, very civilised woman. That demonisation just shows how afraid they are of you."

Jamil said she is sorry that Meghan Markle "had to withstand it" and that the hate she gets only highlighted "the intense unkindness and bigotry and misogyny" of the media.