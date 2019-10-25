Meghan Markle's recent interview in the ITV documentary "Meghan and Harry: An African Journey" may have not pleased her estranged half-sister Samantha Markle. According to the reports, Samantha watched the documentary but does not sympathise with her sister.

The film documenting the couple's royal tour to Africa also talked about their struggle with the British press. The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex expressed their thoughts about the media's treatment of them. They went on to say that their life is "challenging" with intense media scrutiny.

Samantha, 54, responded to their remarks in an interview with Inside Edition. She criticised her sister for complaining about her life despite all the luxury she enjoys.

"I think it is really ludicrous that someone who is escorted around the world by millions of dollars worth of security on private jets as a millionaire could ever complain about anything," Samantha said.

"Meghan and Harry: An African Journey" that was hosted by British journalist Tom Bradby saw Meghan almost break down into tears as she said: "Not many people have asked if I'm okay."

To this, Samantha had a strong reaction. She showed disbelief that the 38-year-old royal would have the "audacity to say something like" that. "'It's nice to know that somebody wants to know if I'm OK,' I thought, 'Well, wow, did you ever ask dad if he was OK after two heart attacks?'" Samantha added.

She went on to condemn Meghan's statements about the British press. Samantha exclaimed that Meghan knew what she was getting herself into. Nevertheless, Samantha seems fond of nephew Archie. She thinks the five-month-old-son of Prince Harry and Meghan is "adorable" and resembles his father.

Samantha, who lives in Virginia, has not spoken to Meghan in over a decade, according to Daily Mail. But this is not the first time she has critiqued the royal mother. She has often voiced out her opinion about Meghan cutting ties with her father.