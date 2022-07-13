Princess Diana's wedding dress designer heavily criticised Meghan Markle's choice of dress to wear to her first public appearance in the U.K. since Megxit. She and Prince Harry returned to the country for the Platinum Jubilee, were they joined the royals for the Thanksgiving service at St. Paul's Cathedral.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a pale-coloured Christian Dior Haute Couture trench coat-style dress to the service, and paired it with a white wide-brimmed hat. The dress may have looked simple but it was elegant, nonetheless.

But David Emanuel has other opinions on Meghan Markle's choice of wardrobe. He claimed that the 40-year-old was trying to channel socialite Wallis Simpson with her dress. Simpson, like the mum of two, was an American divorcee who married Queen Elizabeth II's uncle King Edward VIII. The former monarch abdicated his throne in 1963 so he could freely marry Simpson.

"I tell you who she is channeling—Wally Simpson. I will stick my neck out here but she looked as if she was in a nurse's uniform," he said, when asked during a discussion about the Platinum Jubilee celebrations with Daily Mail columnist Richard Eden.

Emanuel even asked why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were even invited to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. He understands that it is a celebration of his grandmother's 70th year on the throne, but he pointed out the fact that they are no longer working royals.

"And why were they there? I can understand Her Majesty wanting her grandson, of course, but they're not working royals," he said.

The Thanksgiving service at St. Paul's Cathedral brought both working and non-working royal family members together. Aside from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were there with their respective husbands. Their father, Prince Andrew, reportedly contracted COVID-19 and had to miss the service.

This is not the first time that Emanuel had voiced his dislike for Meghan Markle. He once expressed his disappointment at her choice of wedding dress in May 2018. He also told Eden that he chooses not to utter her name and calls her "the American woman" instead.