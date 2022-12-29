Calls have been made to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles. But even if this happens, royal protocol suggests that she will still be a princess.

Royal author Ingrid Seward acknowledged the growing demands from the British public to have the couple stripped of their royal titles. But she pointed out that doing so could just make things worse as the former "Suits" star can still take her husband's first name for a title change.

She explained in an episode of True Royalty's "Royal Beat," "I don't think anything will happen to the titles because, if they lose their titles, Harry is still a prince of the blood, and Meghan instead of being the Duchess of Sussex, [would] be Princess Henry..."

The Duke of Sussex was born Prince Henry Charles Albert David but has always gone by his nickname Harry. Seward then believes that King Charles III will not strip the couple of their Duke and Duchess titles as it would only cause confusion.

She said, "That really would [confuse the Americans]. I think [it's] probably best just to leave it because it looks unkind, it looks unnecessary."

Seward, author of the 2003 book "William and Harry," also reminded the public that it is Queen Elizabeth II's legacy because she bestowed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

She advised, "The Queen gave them the titles, let them keep them - they're going to be 'H and M' anyway. I think the best thing is to leave them, ignore them, and let them get on with it - which is really what the Palace and the Royal Family are doing."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not be opposed to having their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles removed though. In the "Harry & Meghan" series, he revealed that they were both willing to "relinquish" their titles as they were planning their future with The Firm and suggested a part-time working role. But King Charles III and Queen Elizabeth II were not agreeable to it. Then, Megxit happened in 2020 and the couple moved to the U.S.A. where they continued their mission of public service under their non-profit organisation, Archewell Foundation.