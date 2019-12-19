Campaigner Charles Ross is calling for the removal of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a petition that called the titles unnecessary.

Ross started the petition against the royal couple in July, on the Brighton and Hove City Council website. Since then, it has amassed 3,800 signatures to date. He calls for the removal of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex title because they are "entirely non-democratic." Ross claimed that using the titles symbolises "oppression by the wealthy elite."

"We the undersigned petition Brighton & Hove Council to reject the usage of the titles 'Duke of Sussex' and 'Duchess of Sussex' by the individuals Henry ('Harry') Windsor and Rachel Meghan Markle as morally wrong and disrespectful to the county of East Sussex. As residents of Brighton and Hove we call on Brighton and Hove Council to not refer to these individuals by such titles which we believe to be entirely non-democratic and symbolic of the oppression of the general public by the wealthy elite," the petition reads.

Ross likewise reminded the Brighton Council that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should not be treated "above and beyond than that of an ordinary member of the public."

54-year-old Ross revealed that he started the petition when he was "bored one evening." He did not expect it to receive so much traction until now. He clarified that he has nothing against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and that he has no links to any political or campaigning groups on the matter.

"I started a petition and I didn't realise what a ball I would start rolling. I literally did it off my own back," he told The Daily Telegraph.

Brighton and Hove City Council will debate on the petition on Thursday. They have not contacted Mr. Ross about the details and he said that the council is "probably keeping their heads down."

Ross' petition comes after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited Sussex last October, and they were welcomed warmly. A huge crowd of well-wishers and excited fans greeted the Duke and Duchess. Hove MP Peter Kyle even called the couple a "great example" for reflecting Brighton's diversity.