Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are said to possess opposing personalities that make them a great match for each other.

Astrologer Inbaal Honigman analysed the zodiac signs of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to determine their compatibility. She said the 37-year old was born under the Virgo sign, which supposedly makes him "the most organised, logical and sensible sign in the Zodiac."

"With a Virgo sun, Taurus moon and Capricorn ascendant, this Prince knows exactly what he's doing," she told The Sun adding that the royal does not make rash decisions in his life but carefully thought-out ones.

"Each one of his transitions in life - military, partying, marriage, moving - has been the result of hours of planning and scrutinising. Nothing is an accident," Honigman explained.

Meanwhile, those born under the Leo sign, like the former "Suits" star, are said to be "strong and proud." They know how to rise back up after a defeat. She said, "They will easily rise over adversity because, even though sensitive and easy to crumble on the inside, they are fearless and passionate, and stand up to challenges on the outside."

Honigman said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are compatible but they both need to compromise in order to make their marriage work. She explained that "a lot of sensitivity is needed" on the duke's side, while "a lot of patience is required, on hers."

The compatibility expert's claims came after royal biographer Katie Nicholl said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will face whatever adversities that come their way together. She said that their marriage is for the long haul because they share a connection.

"They have forged this path together, and they are on this journey together. They are a partnership – and a pretty powerful one at that," she said.

Meanwhile, psychological therapist Emma Kenny shared that Meghan Markle makes Prince Harry feel very much loved and supported, something that he felt with his mother Princess Diana. She said the 40-year old gives him "a sense of warmth and unconditional love that he hasn't had since he lost his mother."