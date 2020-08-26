Meghan Markle is urging people to participate in the upcoming presidential elections in the US by practicing their right to vote. The Duchess of Sussex chatted up with feminist icon Gloria Steinem discussing "representation, why each vote matters, and how all women 'are linked, not ranked."

MAKERS Women teased a sneak peek into the Meghan Markle and Gloria Steinem's conversation on its official Instagram account. The clip opens with Steinem welcoming Meghan and telling her that she is glad to see her home. To this, the duchess responds saying, "Me too, for some many reasons."

Sitting outdoors, the two ladies discuss the importance of voting and how it makes us all equal. "People forget how hard women like you and so many others before you fought for us to just be where we are right now," Meghan says in the clip.

"If you don't vote, you don't exist," Steinem replied to Meghan. "It is the only place we're all equal, the voting booth." Steinem goes on to talk about her worries about young people, who she believes are least likely to vote as they "don't think they have an impact."

The full conversation between Meghan and Steinem will be made available to watch on Wednesday.

In related news, Prince Harry will not be standing with his wife in her new campaign about voting in the US presidential election. According to The Telegraph, Prince Harry, who is not eligible to vote himself in the US, will not be participating in the campaign. His decision to stay away from the socio-political campaign shows his respect for his family's position in matters of politics and the "global stage."

Nevertheless, Meghan has been actively voicing her opinion about the importance of voter participation. She has been encouraging women and others to take part in elections and become the instrument of change.

On Thursday, she reportedly joined an online summit about voter participation and left encouraging comments. The mother-of-one has already signed for two events whereby she will "persuade people to vote." And she is expected to sign up for more such events in the coming weeks and months.

As for the Duke of Sussex, he will "not be speaking on current American politics," according to a source. This is within the "family convention" of the British royal family making the matters "not appropriate for him."