On Sunday night, Queen Elizabeth II addressed the nation about the coronavirus crisis in a special and powerful speech. In the rare broadcast, the head of the state promised the citizens that the country "will succeed" in its fight against coronavirus pandemic and it really "moved" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Even though Prince Harry is far away from his family home, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex are believed to have tuned into the broadcast wherein the queen attempts to provide a word of strength and uplift the spirit of her nation during one of the greatest challenges of all times. Queen Elizabeth II not only expressed her thanks to the NHS workers who are battling at the frontline, but also praised the citizens who are following the state's lockdown guidelines. She went on to encourage people to practice social distancing and stay indoors as much as possible.

Meanwhile, Harper Bazaar reports that the duke and the duchess watched the speech online from their Los Angeles home, where they recently shifted with their 10-month-old baby Archie after leaving Canada. As per the royal commentator for the abovementioned publication Omid Scobie, a source close to the royal couple revealed that Meghan and Harry were "both moved" listening to their grandmother's touching speech that provided comfort to millions of her followers.

"They described it as not just a demonstration of experienced leadership, but also warmth, reassurance, and comfort," the source claims.

In addition, Harry is believed to have spoken to his grandmother ahead of the speech and extended his support.

It is said that Sunday's telecast was a special broadcast in the wake of coronavirus. It is reportedly her fifth special televised address apart from the Christmas messages.

The broadcast came as the number of coronavirus cases in the UK crossed the 50,000 mark and claimed more than 5000 lives. According to Metro, the speech wherein the queen shared a promise to her people "we will meet again" became one of the most-watched broadcasts in 10 years. As per the report, the BBC One broadcast had 24 million people tuned in. This makes it the second-highest TV rating in over 10 years after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's most-watched nationwide lockdown address, just two weeks ago.