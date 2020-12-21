The trailer to the first episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Spotify podcast has been released. The festive special, which will be dropped later this month, has the royal couple flaunting their informal side.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, now financially independent members of the British royal family, have turned to podcasting after signing a whopping deal with music-streaming giant Spotify. The teaser from their pilot episode also gave us an insight into what the former American actress thinks of her husband's British accent.

Put. The. Kettle. On.



A new holiday special from Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, is coming soon only on Spotify ☕️ ️https://t.co/ZlFRPzLe9R — Spotify (@Spotify) December 15, 2020

The trailer starts with Prince Harry saying, "So, shall we... start? Ladies first?" Meghan then replies, "No, say it! Because I think it sounds really nice with your accent." In the clip, Prince Harry can be heard saying "Archewell Audio" at the request of his wife, who pretty much swoons. "I mean..." says Meghan.

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex then went on to introduce themselves as just "Harry" and "Meghan" before elaborating on the concept of the podcast. Harry said that he and Meghan wanted it to be something "to bring forward different voices and perspectives that perhaps you haven't heard before, and find our common ground."

Spotify, a music-streaming app, had announced earlier this month that it has signed a partnership with Archewell Audio, a new audio-first production company founded by Harry and Meghan. The company noted in its press release that the couple "will host and produce podcasts that build community through shared experience, narratives, and values." The multi-year deal will also include exclusive shows hosted and produced by the two.

Harry and Meghan said about their new project: "What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction. With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other's stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are."

It is Harry and Meghan's latest financial deal since they stepped back from their roles as senior members of the British royal family and became "financially independent." Spotify has not disclosed the exact amount of the deal, but a report by Mirror Royal suggests the contract costs a staggering £30 million ($40 million).