Meghan Markle looked back on her days as a struggling actress and shared an update on her daughter Lilibet Diana during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday.

The Duchess of Sussex sat down for a chat on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" where she fondly remembered her days at the Warner Bros. lot, where the talk show is taped. She shared that the security guards would always tell her "Break a leg, I hope you get it" whenever she parked at gate three, before commenting that the "drive in today was very different." When asked if the guards knew who she was then, she replied, "They probably said that to everybody because that's how nice they were."

DeGeneres then brought the topic to the royal's "special car," her Ford Explorer Sport. The former "Suits" star said she used to drive it to auditions at Warner Bros. She remembered it "had a life of its own" before recounting her funny experience with it.

"At a certain point the key stopped working on the driver's side, so you couldn't get yourself in through the door. So after auditions, I would park at the back of the parking lot and I would open the trunk and climb in and then pull it shut behind me and crawl over all my seats," she revealed saying that it was how she "would come to and fro."

A lot has changed since the last time Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, was on the Warner Brothers lot. Don’t miss the rest of our interview tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/pBihJLf0um — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 17, 2021

DeGeneres asked if anyone ever saw her crawling through her car. Meghan Markle admitted that she would just "play it off" and pretend she was looking for the highlighters for her script and then climb in.

In the same interview, the Duchess of Sussex also shared an update on her five-month-old daughter Lilibet Diana. She said she is looking for ideas to help relieve the pain from teething after DeGeneres revealed that the baby is already teething. The talk show host joked "tequila" would help to which the royal replied, "That's Auntie Ellen for you."

Meghan Markle's appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" was said to be a surprise. It is part of the show's 19th and final season. It came after she and Prince Harry's explosive sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey in March this year.