Another shake-up has hit Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's team as their director of communications, Emily Robinson, has stepped down after only a few months in the role.

The sudden departure has social media wondering if the Duchess of Sussex is difficult to work for, an image critics say has followed her since her royal exit.

People confirmed that Robinson, who joined the Sussexes' team in late May, quietly left her position this October.

Before taking on the role, Robinson was a Senior Director of Publicity at Netflix, where she handled campaigns for some of the platform's top titles. Her experience made her a natural fit for the Duke and Duchess, who continue to work closely with Netflix through their Archewell Productions banner.

A source close to the situation said the move was voluntary, though neither Markle nor Prince Harry has publicly commented on the reason behind her exit. The pair's spokesperson praised Robinson's contributions, saying she did an 'excellent job' in completing projects like With Love, Meghan, with 'great success.'

Another One Bites the Dust

Despite the kind words from the couple, the quick turnaround adds to a growing list of communication staffers who have come and gone since the Sussexes relocated to California in 2020.

Robinson's exit follows a familiar pattern of high staff turnover within the Sussexes' communications and PR teams. Earlier this year, both Los Angeles-based deputy press secretary Kyle Boulia and UK press officer Charlie Gipson departed after about a year on the job.

In 2024, Ashley Hansen, the couple's former global press secretary and head of communications, also left to launch her own firm. While some insiders describe these changes ar part of 'organizational restructuring', others hint that working for the couple, especially under Meghan's leadership, comes with intense pressure and limited flexibility.

Still, not everyone has left. Liam Maguire, who manages European communications, and Meredith Maines, the couple's current chief communications officer, remain with Archewell.

Meanwhile, former publicists James Holt and Miranda Bardot have shifted into non-PR roles, reflecting what appears to be ongoing internal reshuffling.

Is There Too Much Backlash and Media Pressure?

The timing of Robinson's departure coincides with renewed media scrutiny of Markle's public image.

Earlier this month, the Duchess faced backlash for posting a video of herself riding through Paris during Fashion Week. Footage critics claimed it was filmed near the Pont de l'Alma tunnel, where Princess Diana tragically died in 1997.

There were reports of a contradictory reaction from husband Prince Harry. Insider shared that the Prince was left hurt and upset, but others were saying that he found the claims 'inaccurate and cruel', believing Diana's death was used 'as a stick to beat his wife with'.

Regardless, sources are saying that Harry has grown used to media backlash but remains protective of his wife.

The Duchess has also grown a thick skin amid backlash and media pressure, focusing instead on family and business ventures. Recently, Markle has been promoting her lifestyle brand, As Ever, and more Netflix projects as Archewell Productions' partnership has now turned into a first-look deal, similar to the Obamas.