The Duchess of Sussex may have upset her royal family with the latest revelation. As per latest reports, Meghan Markle, wife Prince Harry has retained her business manager, lawyer, and an agent from the days of her Hollywood career.

According to The Sun, the 38-year-old Meghan Markle kept her US team a secret and she is allegedly using it for her future career. The team is supposedly working on a deal for her children's book. This has come as a shock to Buckingham Palace as these kinds of businesses are usually handled by palace staff.

The report reveals that agent Nick Collins, business manager Andrew Meyer, and attorney Rick Genow are part of her team. Collins' other clients include Tobey Maguire of "Spider-Man" fame and Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained).

"He filters the deals and passes them on to Meghan," a Hollywood insider told The Sun. Another source revealed that Markle's ongoing projects such as the children's book has become a reason for concern for the palace. Nevertheless, the duchess thinks her book could become a major hit when it is launched.

"As a full-time member of the Royal Family, it would be the expectation for that type of work to be exclusively handled by Palace staff who balance individual desire over what's right for the wider institution," the source explained.

Spilling more details, the report suggests that the duchess may spend part of the year in the US, in the future.

In other news, Markle has reportedly taken a last-minute flight to the US, to support her friend Serena Williams for final in the US Open. According to the Times, she will be in New York for the weekend, leaving her husband and baby boy Archie behind at their Windsor home.

The US Open finals will take place on Saturday, and then the duchess will be back in London. The news comes just a few days after it was revealed that the Sussexes have rejected Queen Elizabeth's invitation to Balmoral. It would have been baby Archie and the duchess' first stay at the queen's favourite summer residence. They reportedly dropped their plan because Markle thought her son was too young to take a trip to Scotland.