Meghan Markle still has some grievances left to air and thinks it is important to share them in her upcoming Spotify podcast series.

The Duchess of Sussex announced that her first podcast series called "Archetypes" will tackle the stereotypes applied to women. It will include interviews with historians and experts as they discuss the origins of these labels that try to hold women back.

The 40-year old has long since been an outspoken supporter of women's rights. This time, she will have to use her voice to share her personal experience of being stereotyped through her podcast. A source claimed that she still has some scores left to settle with the royal family even after her explosive Oprah interview in March 2020.

"Meghan knows there is a lot riding on this podcast after signing such a huge deal with Spotify. She wants to speak about the things that are important to her and correct the wrongs that she feels have been done against her," a source told Heat magazine.

The insider added that the Duchess of Sussex is not afraid to speak her mind and in doing so, she might only stir more problems with the royal family. After all, she has "proven over the past few years that she's not afraid to upset those in power and that won't change."

It is believed that Meghan Markle is not aiming to become popular because she knows she will only "get criticism for whatever she says." Instead, what she wants to do is share "her truth out there, even if it means ruffling more feathers, especially in royal circles."

One of the truths, according to the source, is her relationship with her sister-in-law Kate Middleton. She had reportedly felt like "Kate can do no wrong" and that "she feels hurt and let down by Kate and the rest of the royal family." The source claimed that the Duchess of Sussex regrets not speaking up earlier and "vowed that she will never be silenced again." She wants to use her "Archetypes" podcast to address some issues she experienced with the royals.